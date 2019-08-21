JUST IN
Yogi Adityanath rejigs cabinet for the first time; 23 ministers take oath

Six ministers of state with independent charge were inducted. The two-and-a-half-year-old BJP ministry will also have 11 new ministers of state

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI
Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expanded his council of ministers with 23 ministers taking oath at the Raj Bhavan.

This is the first rejig of Adityanath's council of ministers since he came to power in 2017.

Four ministers of state with independent charge werepromoted as cabinet ministers, while two new faces, Ram Naresh Agnihotri and Kamla Rani Varun, joined as cabinet ministers.

Six ministersof state with independent charge were inducted. The two-and-a-half year-old BJP ministry will also have 11 new ministers of state.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office in the presence of the chief minister.
First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 12:10 IST

