JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala floods claim 42 lives, 100,000 in relief camps; UAE issues advisory
Business Standard

National Conference moves SC against Presidential Order on Article 370

The NC also sought to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 as 'unconstitutional'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kashmir, article 370
Paramilitary personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu, Friday, Aug 9, 2019. Restrictions have been imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure after the state lost its special status and was bifurcate

The National Conference on Saturday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370 that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The petition filed by NC leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi sought a direction from the apex court to declare the Presidential Order relating to Article 370 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC also sought to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 as "unconstitutional".
First Published: Sat, August 10 2019. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU