Sack SBSP leader OP Rajbhar from cabinet: Yogi recommends to UP Governor

Adityanath recommended his removal after his constant outburst against BJP. SBSP leader Rajbhar recently said BJP members should be "thrashed with shoes".

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday recommended to the governor immediate sacking of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.

Adityanath also recommended that all other Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) members holding the rank of minister of state be removed immediately, an official spokesperson said here.

Rajbhar has often been making controversial statements against the saffron party, the latest being during the Lok Sabha election campaign when he said that BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes.

He had recently sent a letter to the chief minister stating that he was resigning from the cabinet where he held the portfolio of backward welfare and Divyangjan welfare minister.
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 11:00 IST

