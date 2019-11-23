Afghan traveller held with Rs 10L worth dollars at IGI

An Afghan passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth around Rs 10 lakh in "unauthorised" manner, officials said.

They said the traveller,Bakhtyari Waheedullah, was intercepted around 5:30 am at the Indira Gandhi International Airport when he was about to board a SpiceJet flight to Kabul.

A total of USD 14,000, in various denominations, was recovered from the man who held a passport of Afghanistan.

The passenger could not produce any document for carrying such high amount of foreign currency and hence was handed over to Customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, they said.

