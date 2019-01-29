After adoption of kulhads, rlys now gives linen supply order to KVIC

In what comes as a double New Year bonanza for artisans, railways has ordered all its zones to procure linen items from KVIC, days after instructions were issued to and to use terracotta kulhads from the government organisation in stations to serve tea and other items.

Earlier this month, the railways had decided to use locally- produced, manufactured by the and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) like kulhads, glasses and plates for serving catering items to passengers at these two railway stations.

In an order issued on January 17 by the Railway Board, railways said that first priority for procurement of linen items - two bedsheets, pillow cover and face towel - should be given to and then to ACASH-

It also stated that only if these two bodies fail to meet the the requirements should the zonal railways approach open market.

"Railways would not only give more works to the artisans associated with and Village Industries activities, but it would also pave way for the for more convergence with different ministries and public sector units. Orders from the railways will certainly create more employment and subsequently raise the income of the existing artisans," said while thanking the for the move.

In January 2016, the railways had given an order of Rs 40 crore to the KVIC for the supply of six lakh bedsheets and eight lakh pillow covers.

With these orders, the immediate supply order of Rs 25 crores before March 31 this year will be generated and from next year onwards KVIC will get orders worth Rs 100 crore, said Saxena.

