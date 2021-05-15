Neera Tanden lands White House job as senior adviser to Joe Biden

-
ALSO READ
Neera Tanden, Biden's pick as budget chief, faces tough confirmation test
Biden's Budget nominee Neera Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition
Joe Biden says his administration will be most diverse in US history
20 Indian-Americans get key roles in Joe Biden administration
President Joe Biden's pick to lead White House Economic Council confirmed
-
President Joe Biden's lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser.
Neera Tanden had been Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after it was clear that she would not garner enough Republican support to be confirmed. Several GOP senators objected to her previous tweeted criticisms of her political rivals.
Tanden will now be a senior adviser to Biden, the White House said Friday.
She will launch a review of the US Digital Service and begin planning for possible policy changes that could result from the forthcoming Supreme Court decision on GOP legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act. Tanden worked in former President Barack Obama's administration as the act was designed and implemented.
Tanden, a close ally of White House chief of staff Ron Klain, will depart the think tank Center for American Progress. Its founder, John Podesta, said that Neera's intellect, tenacity, and political savvy will be an asset to the Biden administration.
Tanden's hire was first reported by CNN.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU