Ailing lioness dies at Kerala Safari Park

A 19-year-old captive lioness, one among the two surviving at the famed Park in Dam near here, died following age-related ailments.

Named as 'Sindhu', the lioness died Friday evening, zoo authorities here said.

It had been suffering from health issues for some time, they said adding the health condition of the other lioness, Bindhu, was also not too good.

The only male left in the Park, located about kms away from here, had died three years ago.

Established in 1985 at the Dam campus, the Park, a first of its kind initiative in the state, has been a major tourist attraction in the region.

The picturesque park had over 15 lions.

As their number had exceeded in the later years, the male lions were sterilized by the authorities.

The long-drawn efforts to bring more lions to the park is yet to achieve any desired result.

