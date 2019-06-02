Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa begins Sweden visit Monday

-
ALSO READ
IAF chief asks commanders to learn about emerging technologies
IAF to celebrate Marshal Arjan Singh birth centenary year-long; bust unveiled at Vayu Bhawan
IAF Chief Dhanoa new chairman of chiefs of staff committee
Air Chief Marshal interacts with IAF & RFASF pilots in Jodhpur during Ex Aviaindra 2018
Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa receives baton of Chairman, COSC from Admiral Sunil Lanba
-
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa will begin a four-day visit to Sweden on Monday to broaden defence cooperation with the European country.
He will visit various operational and training units of the Swedish Air Force and interact with top military brass of the country, officials said.
It will be the first visit abroad by Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa after he became chairman of the powerful chiefs of staff committee (CoSC) last week.
The CoSC comprises the Army, Navy and the IAF chiefs.
"The visit would provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the Air Forces," IAF spokesperson Group Capt. Anupam Banerjee said.
"This would also strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two Air Forces," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU