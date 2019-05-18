JUST IN
Business Standard

Air Vice Marshal meets J&K guv

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Air Vice Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, Air Officer Commanding, Jammu and Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Saturday and briefed him on the role and responsibilities of the IAF in the state.

The Air Vice Marshall called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.

He said the governor appreciated the professionalism with which the IAF is performing its duties here and the valuable support it provides to the civilian population living in remote areas and during emergencies.

Sat, May 18 2019. 19:40 IST

