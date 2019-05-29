Airtel completes amalgamation of Tikona Digital Networks

Telecom operator Wednesday said it has completed amalgamation of Bharti Digital Networks Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd, with itself.

In March 2017, Airtel had announced its decision to acquire business of Tikona Networks, including spectrum and 350 sites across five circles, for about Rs 1,600 crore.

"The amalgamation of Bharti Digital Networks Private Limited with Limited has been completed today (Wednesday) upon the filing of certified true copy of the order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, with the of Companies," Airtel said in a regulatory note.

Tikona had 20 spectrum in the 2,300- band, which has the second largest ecosystem of devices, in Gujarat, eastern UP, western UP, and circles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)