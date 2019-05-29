Kushner meets Jordan king in push for US peace plan

US Donald Trump's on Wednesday met Jordan's on the second leg of a mini-regional tour aimed at finding support for his Israel-Palestinian peace plan, the royal palace said.

insisted on the "need to intensify efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution that would guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with east as its capital".

The remarks, which were carried in a palace statement, were made in the presence of Kushner, who is a senior

Kushner, who is seeking support for his long-delayed but controversial Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, arrived in from Morocco, where he met

He is scheduled to travel to next.

The Moroccan king chairs the Al-Quds Committee, an organisation that brings together supporters of the Palestinian cause in the Arab world.

It was created by the to work for the preservation of the religious, cultural and urban heritage of

The is expected to roll out the economic aspects of the peace plan at a conference in on June 25-26.

Dubbed "Peace for Prosperity", the gathering is expected to bring together leaders from several governments, and the business sector.

The Palestinians will not be travelling to the Gulf kingdom, however, after criticising it for failing to consult them about the event.

They have boycotted the since Trump broke with decades of consensus and recognised as Israel's capital in December 2017.

Trump's office said the conference was a "pivotal opportunity... to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanise support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement".

The Palestinians see this as offering financial rewards in exchange for accepting ongoing Israeli occupation.

"Attempts at promoting an economic normalisation of the Israeli occupation of Palestine will be rejected," said Saeb Erekat, of the

