Ajay, Sourabh, Lakshya enter second round of Canada Open

Indian trio of Ajay Jayaram, Sourabh Verma and Lakshya Sen progressed to the men's singles second round after registering contrasting wins on the opening day of the competition at Canada Open Super 100 tournament here.

A former world no 13, Jayaram recovered from a mid-game slump to outwit local hope Huang Guoxing 21-15 20-22 21-15 and set up a clash with fifth seed Rajiv Ouseph of England next.

National champion Sourabh and Asian Junior champion Lakshya, however, didn't have to break any sweat as they prevailed in straight games over their respective opponents.

While Sourabh surpassed Canada's Antonio Li 21-18 21-13, Lakshya thrashed England's Chun Kar Lung 21-7 21-8 in another opening round match.

Sourabh will face Canada's BR Sankeerth, while Lakshya meets China's Weng Hong Yang.

Among others Indians in action on the second day, former Commonwealth Games champion and sixth seed Parupalli Kashyap will take on France's Lucas Corvee, while third seed HS Prannoy will face Japan's Koki Watanabe.

Both Kashyap and Prannoy had received a bye in the first round.

