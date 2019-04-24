Akhilesh attacks Cong for its 'big ego'; mocks BJP's 'chaiwala'

Wednesday lashed out at over its big ego while continuing his attack on the BJP, suggesting that voters will walk away this time from the tea being offered by the chaiwala'

Mocking Modi at a public meeting in Hardoi, he said people voted for the 'chaiwala' in 2014. "As you know the taste of the tea now, will you vote for him again?" the asked.

He also called the a prachar mantri, or a

At his rally, Yadav sharpened his attack against the Congress, which has been kept out by the SP and the from their alliance in for the Lok Sabha elections.

"Like the BJP, too believes in threatening political opponents," he said.

"We had an alliance with the Congress, but found that their ego is too big," Yadav said.

The SP had an understanding with during the 2017 Assembly elections. In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the SP, the and the Rashtriya Lok Dal has shunned it.

However, the alliance decided not to field any candidate from and Amethi, the bastions held by Congress leaders and

"The Congress is not stopping the BJP, it's the SP-BSP alliance which is stopping the BJP," the said.

He accused the Congress of initiating a CBI probe against his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav when it was in power at the Centre.

He claimed that a Congress activist was doing this even now.

The apparent reference was to Vishwanath Chaturvedi's attempt to revive an old case, alleging amassing of disproportionate assets by the Yadav family.

Chaturvedi had sought a direction to the to place the status report on a probe in the case against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons and

"I want to alert you about the Congress also. It is a party which ditches (allies)," the former UP claimed.

Like the BJP, the Congress believes in threatening its political rivals. We don't do politics of threats," he said.

He asked people to give a befitting reply to Bharatiya Janata Party's "note bandi" (demonetisation), which he said had ruined the economy, with "vote bandi".

"The BJP is playing the divide and rule game of the British, he said in Hardoi.

They are creating divisions on the basis of caste and religion with the sole purpose of grabbing power. But the SP-BSP alliance will not let the BJP succeed in its designs," he said.

asked if the alliance of three parties in is 'maha-milawat' - the term used by Modi - what could "an alliance of 38 parties be called, he said in a reference to the BJP-led NDA.

Attacking Modi, Yadav said, "The nation needs a "pradhan mantri" (prime minister) and not a "prachar mantri" (publicity minister)."



Targeting UP Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The 'baba' says had there been no Constitution, I would have been grazing buffaloes. What would he be doing if there was no Constitution? I will not say it as you all know."



Yadav alleged that the BJP is misusing the for political gain.

"They say the borders are safe due to a strong No, the borders are safe due to the men who are laying down their lives for the country. The is being used for political purposes."



"The BJP can go to any extent to grab power," he said.

Yadav also highlighted the work done in the state during his tenure as

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)