Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan start filming 'Good News'

revealed that he and Khan started shooting for their upcoming project "Good News" on Wednesday.

The duo have featured in like "Ajnabee", "Aitraaz", "Bewafa", "Dosti: Friends Forever", "Tashan" and "Kambakkht Ishq".

In a hat-tip to the ongoing #10YearChallenge, Akshay made the announcement on sharing a still from 2009's "Kambhakkt Ishq" and a shot from the sets of "Good News".

"2009 to 2019, the #GoodNews is that not much has changed, or so we hope... First day of shoot it is, do send in your best wishes #10YearChallenge #KareenaKapoorKhan," the wrote.

Kareena also had a cameo in Akshay's "Gabbar is Back", which released in 2015.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, also features and

"Good News" is set to be released on September 6 and will face off with Anurag Basu's currently untitled dark comic anthology at the box office.

