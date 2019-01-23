Priyanka, Scindia as general secretaries big boost to Congress poll prospects: Kamal Nath

Senior on Wednesday said appointments of Vadra and Jyotiraditya as general secretaries will give a big boost to the party's prospects in the upcoming polls.

"This (Priyanka's appointment) was long overdue and was in offing for about six months. This will be a big boost for the party in a state as important as Uttar Pradesh," Nath told in an interview.

Here to participate in the Annual Meeting, Nath said the party cadre will get a strong message from her appointment and it underlines the importance of for the party.

He also said Scindia's contribution will be key to the party's election preparations and he was sure that the young would do a wonderful job in his new role.

Congratulating the two leaders, the chief minister said the party is fully geared to go into elections with a very strong level of optimism.

Earlier in the day, appointed his sister Priyanka as AICC for East and as for UP West.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)