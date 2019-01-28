All district hqs will have astro turf football ground: Rio

Neiphiu Rio Monday said to develop the would set up astro turf ground and would also provide better infrastructure in all the district headquarters.

The is working on strategic infrastructure development plan where every district will have quality sports facilities, Rio said after inaugurating the first astro turf pitch at the here.

"We are engaging proven sports consultants for an infrastructure development plan," he said.

The said that the Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) government has taken steps to bring back development of sports and games in the state.

To begin with, Rio said the is partnering with Schools for a game development plan beginning with young footballers of

"Interested and potential Under 16 footballers from all over will get the opportunity to be part of the program which will include exposure events and junior leagues," he said.

"We have instituted several initiatives under Dr T Ao, our first Olympian and Indias to the Olympics. We want to pay respect and homage and use his name to inspire the younger generations," the CM said.

Appealing all sportspersons of Nagaland to rededicate themselves to reach the highest standards, Rio assured to do everything possible to support and promote.

"We are hopeful that a small, yet, significant step has been taken today in producing champions for tomorrow," he said.

The congratulated the Department of Youth Resources and Sports for completing the astro turf project here in record time.

The astro turf at here was built at a cost of Rs 4.98 core, said PWD (Housing) Nimo Kath.

The astro turf has been installed following the specifications and norms of FIFA, he said.

