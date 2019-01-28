Armie Hammer criticises Oscars for snubbing 'Sorry to Bother You'

has slammed the (AMPAS) for overlooking his film "Sorry to Bother You" during the recently announced nominations.

Despite rave reviews from the critics, the film, directed by first-timer Boots Riley, was snubbed in every category when the nominations for 2019 were revealed.

In an interview with Indiewire on the sidelines of Sundance Film Festival, Hammer, 32, addressed the film's lack of nominations.

"How much trouble do I get myself in here? If you really look at the kind of films and people that really celebrate, I'm embarrassed to say that I wasn't terribly surprised," he said.

"I think that Boots, as a first-time director, came out of the gates swinging so hard swinging for the fences and knocking it over the fence. I think that that is the kind of thing that should be celebrated, what Boots was able to do," he added.

The actor, however, said the film was not made with the intention to "win "



"We made it because we believed in Boots and we believed in the mission and we believed in what the movie said. So we did our jobs, and this is just another example of the Academy keeping it in the Academy," he added.

