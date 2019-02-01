All identified 2.5 cr unelectrifed households to be energised by March: FM

All identified 2.5 crore households will be energised by March as the task under the has almost been completed, said on Friday.

"The task of household electrification is almost complete. As many as 2.5 crore unelectrified households were identified. All willing households will (under Saubhagya scheme) be provided by March 2019," said while presenting budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

According to the Saubhagya portal, as many as 2,48,19,168 families have already been provided under the Rs 16,320 crore Pradhan Mantri (Saubhagya) launched in September 2017.

The government had identified 2,48,47,762 unelectrified households for electrification by March. As many as 28,594 households including 8,460 in and 20,134 in are yet to be electrified.

During the state power ministers' meet chaired by R K Singh, it was resolved to electrify all households by December 31, 2018. Later Singh has on many occasion had exuded confidence that the target would be achieved latest by February, 2019.

