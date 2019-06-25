Allison Schroeder to write 'Minecraft' movie

-
-
"Hidden Figures" co-writer Allison Schroeder has been roped in to pen the script for the movie adaptation of video game "Minecraft".
Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 2016 American biographical drama with film's director Ted Melfi, will work on the movie by Warner Bros.
Her writing credits also include 2018 Disney film "Christopher Robin" and the currently in production, "Frozen 2", which is slated to be released on November 22.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Roy Lee, Jon Berg and game developer Mojang are attached to rework the project.
Minecraft is the bestselling world-creation game known for its stylistic building blocks in which players choose either a "survival" or "creative" mode of play.
Peter Sollett will direct the film.
"Minecraft" is currently set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.
