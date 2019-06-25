Allison Schroeder to write 'Minecraft' movie

"Hidden Figures" has been roped in to pen the script for the movie adaptation of video game "Minecraft".

Schroeder, who was nominated for an for co-writing the 2016 American biographical drama with film's Ted Melfi, will work on the movie by

Her writing credits also include 2018 film "Christopher Robin" and the currently in production, "Frozen 2", which is slated to be released on November 22.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Roy Lee, and game developer are attached to rework the project.

is the bestselling world-creation game known for its stylistic building blocks in which players choose either a "survival" or "creative" mode of play.

will direct the film.

"Minecraft" is currently set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)