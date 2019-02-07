Aluminium futures slip 0.29% on muted demand

Aluminium prices softened by 0.29 per cent to Rs 136 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February eased by 40 paise, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 136 per kg in a business turnover of 4,244 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in March was trading lower by 35 paise, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 149.95 per kg in 816 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.

