UP budget: Rs 700 cr for construction of 36 new police stations

The government on Thursday made a provision of Rs 700 crore for construction of 36 new police stations.

"A provision of Rs 700 crore has been made for construction of 36 new police stations, expansion of training capacity of Police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) personnel and construction of barracks," Minister said in his budget speech.

Agarwal said Rs 204 crore had been for modernisation of the police force.

Another Rs 700 crore has been kept for construction of type-A and type-B residential buildings of the police department and Rs 400 crore for construction of seven police lines in newly-created districts of the state, the minister said.

There is a provision of Rs 200 crore for construction of residential and non-residential buildings in 57 fire stations.

