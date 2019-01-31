Amardeep Bhinder takes command of Strike One Corps Mathura

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder took command of the elite Strike One Corps at Mathura on Thursday.
According to the defence public relations officer Gargi Malik Sinha, Bhinder was commissioned in the Deccan Horse armoured regiment.
A graduate of National Defence College, Bhinder's assignments include command of an armoured brigade and an armoured division, she added.
Bhinder has served as military observer in United Nations Peace Keeping Mission, besides other prestigious appointments, Sinha said.
Before joining Mathura, Bhinder's last assignment was as Directorate General of Military Training (DGMT) at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
