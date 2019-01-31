EU's Mogherini urges release of journalists held in Venezuela

EU called Thursday for the immediate release of journalists arrested in as part of a crackdown by on

"Our request is for them to be immediately released," Mogherini told reporters in Bucharest, where EU foreign ministers will discuss the crisis.

Five foreign journalists, including two from and one from Spain, have been held in this week, and two more, from Chile, have been deported.

The arrests come with the oil-rich but economically wrecked South American state deep in political turmoil, with the self-proclaimed calling on the armed forces to abandon

Ahead of the meeting, Britain's said he would press his EU colleagues for new sanctions against what he called Venezuelan "kleptocrats" as a way to step up pressure on Maduro.

Guaido himself has called for more EU sanctions targeting the Maduro regime. No quick decision is expected as the legal basis for any sanctions would take some time to prepare.

Mogherini reiterated the EU's call for new elections in Venezuela. The bloc has warned it will "take further actions" if new elections are not called in the coming days. Several EU states including Spain, Britain, and have been more explicit, saying they will recognise Guaido as Venezuela's if new polls are not called by Sunday.

