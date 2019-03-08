Amid tussle over Raiganj, Murshidabad with Congress, CPI(M) announces candidates

Amid the ongoing seat-sharing talks between the CPI(M) and the in West Bengal, the Friday announced candidates for and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats.

The announcement of candidates in these two seats held by the CPI(M) might lead to a breakdown in the seat-sharing discussions.

and would contest from and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats, respectively, of CPI(M)-led Left Front, Biman Bose, said.

"We have decided that we won't field candidates in the four Lok Sabha seats won by the last time," he added.

The CPI(M) won the two seats in a four-cornered contest, though they have been traditional strongholds. While Uttar Dinajpur's has been a pocket borough of Congress stalwart Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, Murshidabad's has been dominated by the party's Adhir Chowdhury, who is also a vociferous supporter of the alliance with Left.

The two seats, which were the only ones won by the CPI(M) in the last Lok Sabha polls, have been the bone of contention between the two sides since the beginning of discussions.

The Congress argues that the two areas are traditional Congress bastions and the party lost the seats in 2014 by narrow margins.

