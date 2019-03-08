JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HC restrains firm from entering into pacts for its film on Mumbai terror attacks

Ex-Customs appraiser on the run for 20 years caught teaching internal medicine to MBBS students
Business Standard

Pak intruder held in JK's Samba

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A Pakistani intruder was on Friday arrested along the international border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

The intruder was apprehended by BSF troops in Ramgarh sector, an official of the border guarding force said.

He said alert BSF personnel noticed the person and caught him soon after he sneaked into this side from Pakistan.

He was arrested and is being interrogated, the official said without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 20:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements