Pak intruder held in JK's Samba

A Pakistani intruder was on Friday arrested along the international border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the (BSF) said.

The intruder was apprehended by BSF troops in Ramgarh sector, an of the border guarding force said.

He said alert BSF personnel noticed the person and caught him soon after he sneaked into this side from

He was arrested and is being interrogated, the said without giving further details.

