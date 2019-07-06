Amit Shah briefed about CISFs role in airport security

: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was Saturday briefed about the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in protecting airports in the country.

The Additional Director General of CISF M A Ganapathy gave a presentation to the Minister on the role of CISF in protecting airports in the countryand technological upgradation at CISF Aviation Security Groups Hyderabad unit, followed by a short film on CISF, an official release said.

CISF officials later explained the features of the newly installed facial recognition system at the airport to the Minister.

Installed for the first time in the country, on the premise "Your face would be your boarding card", the system enables quick entry into the airport once a person registers his credentials and a photograph with a valid identity card, the release said.

Shah was on his first visit to the city after assuming charge as union home minister to launch the BJP's membership drive in Telangana.

Earlier, on his arrival at the international airport here, he was received by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatraya, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and senior CISF and state police officials, the release said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was also present.

