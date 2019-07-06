TN a forerunner in ophthalmology, says TN CM

Tamil Nadu has always been a forerunner in ophthalmology with many premier eye institutes training aspiring ophthalmologists in advanced skills and technology, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here Saturday.

Inaugurating the 34th edition of the annual conference of Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society of India here, he said such meets play an important role in enhancing skills of eye surgeons, given the prevalence of eye disorders, cornea diseases, people with visual impairment and those requiring vision correction.

Dr Amar Agarwal, Secretary General, IIRSI, and Chairman, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, said 20 top eye surgeons from various countries, including the U.S.A., and Germany were participating in the meet to showcase the latest advancements in the field.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said eyecare infrastructure in Tamil Nadu is world-class and offered quality treatment at an affordable cost.

"I hope the state emerges among the top destinations in the world for medical tourism for patients suffering from complex eye disorders," the Minister said.

IIRSI 2019 has several features like the "Meet and Greet" programme, allowing attendees to sit at a faculty member's table for an exclusive discussion,according to the organisers.

The two-day event will conclude tomorrow.

