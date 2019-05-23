BJP Prez Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar LS seat by margin of 557,000 votes

-
BJP president Amit Shah was Thursday night was declared elected from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 5.57 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival C J Chavda.
Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes, while Chavda secured 3.37 lakh votes.
Amit Shah has been declared elected, returning officer and Gandhinagar district collector S K Langa announced at the counting centre.
In the 2014 general elections, BJP veteran L K Advani, 91, had won the seat.
