Business Standard

Amitabh Kant gets two year extension up to June 2021 as NITI Aayog CEO

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, i.e. up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 16:30 IST

