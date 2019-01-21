Amway India forays into herbal oral care market

: Fast moving consumer goods direct selling firm India has forayed into the herbal oral care segment and aims to garner revenues of Rs 44 crore in two years.

To mark the entry into the herbal oral care market which is valued at Rs 1,980 crore, the company recently unveiled toothpaste in the domestic market, a company statement said.

"Glister has been one of our most popular global brands. A bestseller for over five decades, it has won the trust of millions of consumers worldwide..." India, chief officer, said.

The herbal oral care industry has been growing significantly in the recent years and to address the increasing demand for natural and herbal alternatives, Glister Herbals is an expansion of the flagship brand, he said.

"With the launch, the company is confident of strengthening its oral care presence and aims to clock Rs 44 crore in two years," the statement said.

