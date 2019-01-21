Will soon fill vacant posts to improve quality of education: Rajasthan minister

said Monday that the Department will soon fill vacant positions to improve the quality of and provide jobs to unemployed youths.

Replying to question in the Assembly, the said the previous government had announced vacancies for various posts without completing any formalities and the present government is committed to fill the vacant positions soon.

As on January 1, 2019, posts of 1,642 principals, 1,158 headmasters, 9,912 lecturers, 224 grade-1 physical teachers, 13,990 senior teachers, 496 and 5,056 grade-2 and grade-3 physical education teachers, 11,906 grade-3 level-1 teachers and 13,940 of grade-3 level-2 teachers were vacant, he said.

Dotasara said 58,324 posts were vacant in the department.

