Amy Schumer cancels comic tour due to hyperemesis

has called off her stand-up tour as the comic says she is facing complications due to hyperemesis, a complication characterised by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and possibly dehydration.

The actor-comedian, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, made the announcement on Saturday.

In a lengthy note, Schumer said, "Due to complications from hyperemesis, I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks."



"I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase," she added.

The 37-year-old star said as she is in her third trimester, she needs to take things easy.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting," adding "I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes."



"I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows," she added.

The "I Feel Pretty" admitted that cancelling her tour was a tough decision, but it was the best she could do at the moment.

"I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.

"I know you guys get it and people are like. B**ch are you OK? Take it easy but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel," she said.

Schumer announced her last October, nearly eight months after she married Fischer, 38, in a surprise ceremony in

