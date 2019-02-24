Amy Schumer cancels comic tour due to hyperemesis

-
ALSO READ
Amy Schumer suffering from hyperemesis complications
Amy Schumer hospitalised, reschedules Texas show
Obese pregnant women can avoid complications with diet and exercise
Genetic testing improves diagnosis of developmental disorders during pregnancy: Study
Infertility treatment linked with slightly higher risk of pregnancy complications
-
Amy Schumer has called off her stand-up tour as the comic says she is facing complications due to hyperemesis, a pregnancy complication characterised by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and possibly dehydration.
The actor-comedian, who is expecting her first child with chef husband Chris Fischer, made the announcement on Instagram Saturday.
In a lengthy note, Schumer said, "Due to complications from hyperemesis, I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks."
"I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase," she added.
The 37-year-old star said as she is in her third trimester, she needs to take things easy.
"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting," adding "I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes."
"I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows," she added.
The "I Feel Pretty" actor admitted that cancelling her tour was a tough decision, but it was the best she could do at the moment.
"I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.
"I know you guys get it and people are like. B**ch are you OK? Take it easy but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel," she said.
Schumer announced her pregnancy last October, nearly eight months after she married Fischer, 38, in a surprise ceremony in Malibu.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU