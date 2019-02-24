McLean double keeps Norwich top in five-goal thriller

Kenny McLean's first goals of the season secured a 3-2 win for Norwich in a thrilling encounter with Bristol City to keep the Canaries top of the Championship.
Norwich once again showed their steely determination -- they have come back on several occasions this season -- trailing 1-0 and then 2-1 against their in-form opponents.
However, 27-year-old Scottish international McLean brought them level at 1-1 on Saturday and then sealed the three points with a fabulous long range strike to bring to an end City's seven successive Championship wins.
Norwich, who are bidding to return to the Premier League after a three-year absence, hold a two-point advantage over Sheffield United and Leeds United, who beat fellow promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion 1-0 and struggling Bolton Wanderers 2-1 respectively.
"It was an unbelievably complicated game against a really in-form side and you could feel in each moment the confidence of Bristol," Norwich manager Daniel Farke told BBC Radio.
"When you look at the 90 minutes it was a more than deserved win as for most of the periods we were on the front foot."
Sheffield United head Leeds on goal difference but their Yorkshire rivals have a game in hand which they play in midweek against an out-of-form Queens Park Rangers.
Leeds made heavy weather of seeing off their opponents, a second-half howler by Bolton goalkeeper Remi Matthews allowing Macedonian star Ezgjan Alioski's cross to go straight into the net in the second-half.
Bolton, racked by financial problems are sitting second from bottom, four points adrift of safety, lost their sense of direction after that as manager Phil Parkinson was sent off by the referee.
For Leeds fans it was a memorable day as it was the first time they have beaten the same side seven times in a row since defeating Arsenal on eight occasions between 1973 and 1976.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa saw a common thread to some recent equally nervy performances.
"It's a game very similar to other games we've played so far -- we missed chances to score and suffered from set-pieces," said the Argentinian.
Elsewhere Stoke City paid a handsome tribute to their legendary former goalkeeper Gordon Banks, the 1966 World Cup winner who died earlier this month aged 81.
There was a fan mosaic and a minute's silence in honour of a player who spent six seasons with Stoke, winning the 1972 League Cup.
In addition, Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland wore a specially-commissioned kit. They were unable to round it off with victory, however, settling for a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.
"I'm proud of our club today, in terms of our club, our fans. Villa also contributed to that, I thought they were exemplary," said Stoke manager Nathan Jones.
"I think we have paid a wonderful tribute to a wonderful player, a legend and a wonderful human being so both clubs need credit there.
