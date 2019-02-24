McLean double keeps Norwich top in five-goal thriller

Kenny McLean's first goals of the season secured a 3-2 win for in a thrilling encounter with City to keep the Canaries top of the Championship.

once again showed their steely determination -- they have come back on several occasions this season -- trailing 1-0 and then 2-1 against their in-form opponents.

However, 27-year-old Scottish international McLean brought them level at 1-1 on Saturday and then sealed the three points with a fabulous long range strike to bring to an end City's seven successive Championship wins.

Norwich, who are bidding to return to the after a three-year absence, hold a two-point advantage over Sheffield United and Leeds United, who beat fellow promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion 1-0 and struggling Bolton Wanderers 2-1 respectively.

"It was an unbelievably complicated game against a really in-form side and you could feel in each moment the confidence of Bristol," told

"When you look at the 90 minutes it was a more than deserved win as for most of the periods we were on the front foot."



Sheffield United head Leeds on goal difference but their Yorkshire rivals have a game in hand which they play in midweek against an out-of-form Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds made heavy weather of seeing off their opponents, a second-half howler by Bolton allowing Macedonian star Ezgjan Alioski's cross to go straight into the net in the second-half.

Bolton, racked by financial problems are sitting second from bottom, four points adrift of safety, lost their sense of direction after that as was sent off by the referee.

- 'A wonderful tribute' -



=========================For Leeds fans it was a memorable day as it was the first time they have beaten the same side seven times in a row since defeating Arsenal on eight occasions between 1973 and 1976.

saw a common thread to some recent equally nervy performances.

"It's a game very similar to other games we've played so far -- we missed chances to score and suffered from set-pieces," said the Argentinian.

Elsewhere City paid a handsome tribute to their legendary former Gordon Banks, winner who died earlier this month aged 81.

There was a fan mosaic and a minute's silence in honour of a who spent six seasons with Stoke, winning the 1972 League Cup.

In addition, wore a specially-commissioned kit. They were unable to round it off with victory, however, settling for a 1-1 draw with

"I'm proud of our club today, in terms of our club, our fans. Villa also contributed to that, I thought they were exemplary," said manager

"I think we have paid a wonderful tribute to a wonderful player, a legend and a wonderful human being so both clubs need credit there.

