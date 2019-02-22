Amy Winehouse hologram tour put on hold

Winehouse hologram tour, that was slated to launch later this year, has been put "on hold" by the show's

BASE Hologram took to to announce that they have "encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities" that have made them reassess the tour.

"In developing the type of highly ambitious, state-of-the-art hologram/augmented reality theatrical event that would truly capture (Winehouse's) genius and incredible artistic and social contributions, we have encountered some unique challenges and sensitives," the tweet read.

The Winehouse show will be "on hold until we determine the best path to a creatively spectacular production that would properly honour Amy's legacy at its highest caliber," the company said.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in 2019 and run for several years. The production was supposed to feature Winehouse's hologram backed by a live band, and theatrical stagecraft.

BASE has already gone forward with tours of "Roy Orbison: In Dreams" and one featuring opera legend called "Callas in Concert".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)