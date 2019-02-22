JUST IN
Amy Winehouse hologram tour put on hold

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Amy Winehouse hologram tour, that was slated to launch later this year, has been put "on hold" by the show's producer.

BASE Hologram took to Twitter to announce that they have "encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities" that have made them reassess the tour.

"In developing the type of highly ambitious, state-of-the-art hologram/augmented reality theatrical event that would truly capture (Winehouse's) genius and incredible artistic and social contributions, we have encountered some unique challenges and sensitives," the tweet read.

The Winehouse show will be "on hold until we determine the best path to a creatively spectacular production that would properly honour Amy's legacy at its highest caliber," the company said.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in 2019 and run for several years. The production was supposed to feature Winehouse's hologram backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.

BASE has already gone forward with tours of "Roy Orbison: In Dreams" and one featuring opera legend Maria Callas called "Callas in Concert".

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 11:00 IST

