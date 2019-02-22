Alexandre Desplat will not attend Oscars ceremony

-
ALSO READ
Nominee Alexandre Desplat to skip Oscar ceremony
BAFTA suspends Bryan Singer's nomination
Harry Potter series 'trained' Domhnall Gleeson for Star Wars films
Harry Potter classic moments to be released as limited edition fine art prints
'Black Panther' becomes first superhero film ever to be nominated for best picture at Oscars
-
Oscar-nominated composer Alexandre Desplat will be unable to attend the Academy Award ceremony because of recent throat surgery.
The French music composer, who is already a two-time Oscar winner for 2014's "Grand Budapest Hotel" and 2017's "The Shape of Water", is nominated this year for his Japanese-flavored score for Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs".
The composer had hoped to fly to LA for the Oscars ceremony, but doctors have advised him "to refrain from flying long distances at this stage of his recovery," Desplat's representative told Variety.
He is currently working on the score for "The Secret Life of Pets 2".
The other four original-score nominees Terence Blanchard ("BlacKkKlansman"), Ludwig Goransson ("Black Panther"), Nicholas Britell ("If Beale Street Could Talk") and Marc Shaiman ("Mary Poppins Returns").
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU