Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal

TDP N Chandrababu night met convener amid ongoing efforts to cobble up a grand alliance of opposition parties in the coming polls.

Naidu, the chief minister, met his counterpart at the latter's official residence here and discussed a host of issues.

AAP's was also present there.

"It was great meeting @ncbn ji today. We will all fight together against Modi government," Kejriwal tweeted.

He shared a picture of him and Naidu that the Andhra had tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Naidu had met opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, in an attempt to bring together opposition parties on a platform to take on BJP in the polls.

Naidu said there is a "democratic compulsion" for all the opposition parties to come together. However, the political compulsion of each party at the state-level will be taken into account while forming a united force to fight the saffron party in the polls, he said.

His statement assumes significance in view of speculation over the possibility of an alliance between the and the which is yet to materialise even as both sides are attacking one another and asserting that they are going solo for polls in

Sources claimed backroom parleys between the two parties were still on over a "seat sharing" formula for where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake.

