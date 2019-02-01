Copy of petition against Ahmed Patel's election missing; HC orders probe

The High Court Friday ordered an inquiry after it learnt that a copy of the petition challenging Ahmed Patel's election to the is missing from the court records.

It came to light during the cross-examination of BJP's Balvantsinh Rajput, who has filed the election petition, before Justice

When the copy was not found, Justice Trivedi directed the of the high court to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in a sealed cover before February 8.

This copy of the petition was given to Patel by Rajput's lawyers and subsequently submitted to the high court by Patel's lawyers.

On the second day of Rajput's cross-examination Friday, Patel's lawyers wanted to show this copy to Rajput.

However, it was missing from the court records.

The said one copy of the petition was tagged at the end of the case file. But Patel's lawyers said it was not the copy which they had submitted.

Patel won the election from by defeating Rajput in August 2017.

Rajput has moved the high court, claiming that Patel bribed MLAs to vote for him and the election should be set aside.

