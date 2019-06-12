Angry locals protest after boiler blast kills 2 in Maha

Angry locals protested outside a hospital in district of after a boiler blast at a company there left two persons dead and as many others injured, police said on Wednesday.

Some labourers were engaged in welding work when the boiler at the private unit, located in Khamgaon area here, exploded around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, police inspector said.

The impact of the blast was so severe that the workers were thrown out of the premises, killing two of them and injuring as many others, he said.

The injured persons and the bodies were later taken to the where angry locals gathered and demanded action against the food company officials, he said.

The police rushed to the site and dispersed the angry crowd, Tale said, adding that the situation was under control.

The two injured workers were undergoing treatment at the hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger, he said.

As of now, an accidental death report was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

