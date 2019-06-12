V-Guard Presents Big Idea Design and Tech Contest 2019

/ -- Since its inception in 1977, V-Guard, has always believed in creating and delivering quality products with its consumers at the core. Innovation being the driving force in anything and everything the sets out to do. V-Guard's Big Idea Contest was conceptualized with this very objective in mind.

As a socially responsible committed to the cause of growth of the nation, it is our belief that the foundation of the strong and sustainable growth of the nation are its empowered youth who needs to be constantly encouraged. V-Guard's Big Idea Contest is a stage that allows these extraordinary young minds to present their ideas that could transform the world.

After the massive success of V-Guard's Big Idea Business-plan Contest over the past several years, this year for the very first the Big Idea Design and Tech Contest curated solely for the brightest of Engineering students all across was launched. The event has created a platform for interaction with top leaders of V-Guard, wherein young minds can discuss and understand the business challenges to fine tune their thought process and foster a spirit of innovation in them. The contest challenged the participants to develop ideas on that define modern kitchen spaces. This year's theme was: 'How can delight its consumers with thoughtful appliances that enable cooking to become an enjoyable chore, bringing home a better tomorrow.'



Participants were invited to breathe life into the theme with insightful ideas, fitting the strategy of The contest witnessed entries from engineering colleges all over with amazing ideas pouring in, supported by protypes and great design diagrams. And after a rigorous selection process, 13 teams have been shortlisted for the recommendation of a creative and comprehensive design and for the growth of Industries.

A jury comprising of eminent professionals selected the winners after final presentation on 10th of June 2019. The five-member headed by Dr. ( Director- Foundation) and comprise of Mr. Narender Singh Negi, (Electronics); Mr. Mohammed Tanveer, GM -New Product Development; Mr. James M Varghese, GM - R&D (Industrial Design); and Mr. Prasad Teni, Sr.GM - The ideas put forth were judged on parameters such as ingenuity, practicality of application, feasibility, simplicity and the positive impact it can have on V-Guard's business, its consumers and the world in general.

Mithun Chittilappilly, MD, was the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony and Shr. Ramachandran presided over the function. Winners were awarded cash prizes worth Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 50 ,000, Rs. 25,000 for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively along with trophies and certificates of appreciation.

About V- Guard



Limited is one of India's leading consumer electrical and Electronics Company. Incepted in 1977 by Mr. to manufacture and market Voltage stabilizers, V-Guard is now a force to reckon with in the Indian electrical and The company has established a strong name and aggressively diversified to become a multi-product company catering to the Light Electricals Voltage stabilizers, Inverters, Pumps, House wiring cables, Electric water heaters, Fans, Solar water heaters, Kitchen Appliances and has also recently forayed into Air Cooler & Modular Switches. In an endeavor to reach every nook and corner of the country, V-Guard is armed with an of over 500 distributors, 200 service centers, 5500 direct dealers and 20,000 retailers and a committed after sales team. Under the leadership of Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard will continue to create thoughtfully engineered products in its endeavor to enrich consumer lives.

