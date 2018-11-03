Anirban Lahiri misses cut in Las Vegas

Indian Anirban Lahiri's disappointing run on the continued as he missed the at the Hospital for Children Open after carding a second straight 70 here.

The fell at three-under and he missed it by one.

Lahiri began with a series of six pars and then dropped on seventh and before he could recover, he gave away a double on ninth after he went into the native area. He fought hard to make up with four birdies on his second nine, but fell short and crashed out.

birdied five of the last seven holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-stroke lead. Uihlein reached 13-under 129 at TPC Summerlin, a day after opening with a 63.

and were tied for second, and Bryson DeChambeau, and were back. Kim shot 65, DeChambeau, Streb and Ancer 66, and Varner 67.

had two late birdies in a 68 to get to 8 under in his season debut.

Uihlein was even par for the round through 11 holes, making a bogey on the par-4 second and a birdie on the par-4 fourth. On the back nine, he birdied number 12-14, 16 and 18.

had a 65 in the group with Spieth to also get to eight-under. Champ won the last week in for his first TOUR title. was 7 under after a 67.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)