Advocate files complaint against Tharoor over scorpion

A city-based advocate filed a complaint Saturday against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, saying he has hurt Hindu sentiments with his alleged "scorpion" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, the police said.
Legal opinion would be sought as Tharoor's speech was made in Bengaluru, they said.
According to the complainant, Tharoor's "comments hurt Hindu sentiments," police said.
Tharoor stoked a controversy Sunday while speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival, claiming that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling" and terming it as an extraordinarily striking metaphor.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who condemned the remark, has alleged that Tharoor had disrespected Lord Shiva and sought an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
