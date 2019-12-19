Anti-CAA protest: Gates of 14 Delhi Metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed gates of seven more metro stations in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Now, the entry and exit gates of 14 Delhi Metro stations are closed for commuters. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven metro stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka



"Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the DMRC tweeted.

The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available for passengers.

