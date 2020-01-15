Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to 12 in Seelampur violence case

A on Wednesday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended in Seelampur. Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

On December 18, the court had sent 11 people, arrested in connection with the protest at Seelampur area, to 14-day judicial custody. Three people were arrested later in connection with the violence and two were granted bail earlier.