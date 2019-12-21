JUST IN
Business Standard

Anti-CAA protests: 8-year old among 11 dead in UP as stir intensifies

After Friday prayers, six people were killed as protesters clashed with the police at several places in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Police in Lucknow charge protesters during a rally against the Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens on December 19, 2019 | Photo: PTI
At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Four deaths were reported from Meerut district, while the boy lost his life in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by police personnel, they said.

After Friday prayers, six people were killed as protesters clashed with the police at several places in the state. They hurled stones and torched vehicles, the officials said

There have been reports of firing on police personnel deployed to maintain law and order, they said.

Six policemen also received bullet injuries in various parts of the state, they said, adding the condition of one policeman continued to be critical.

Violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests has so far claimed lives in Bijnor, Sambhal, Firozabad, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut in the state.
First Published: Sat, December 21 2019. 10:10 IST

