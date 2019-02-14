AP CM condemns attack on CRPF jawans

N Chandrababu Thursday strongly condemned the attack on CRPF jawans at Pulwama in

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said such a deadly attack on CRPF jawans was unprecedented and said terrorism posed a threat to the country's sovereignity.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families.

At a press conference in Vijayawada, BJP general secretary V called it an act of "frustration and helplessness" by the terrorists.

"It is very unfortunate that several CRPF jawans have been martyred in today.

The strong measures taken by the Centre in the last five years yielded good results as scores of terrorists, including 10 commanders, were neutralised.

There is frustration and a helpless situation among terrorists and they are resorting to such heinous acts," Madhav added.

