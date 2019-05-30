AP has no representative in new Modi government

With none from Andhra Pradesh included in the new led by Narendra Modi, the state does not have a in the central government perhaps for the first time.

The sole of the state in the Modi-led NDA-I, Suresh Prabhu, has been omitted in the new council of ministers sworn in Thursday.

He is the lone parliamentarian of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state.

The BJP did not win any of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the recent

In 2014, the then ruling was an ally of the BJP and two of its MPs P and Y S Chowdary found place in the

They too had resigned in March last year after the TDP snapped ties with BJP over the demand for special category status for

Since then, Prabhu, elected to Rajya Sabha from the state in 2016, was the from Andhra Pradesh.

