AP HC declines to stay NIA probe into attack on YSRC chief

The High Court Wednesday refused to grant a stay on probe into an attack on opposition Y S Jaganmohan

The NIA, meanwhile, filed a charge-sheet in the case in a special court in Vijayawada, naming J as the prime accused, police said.

The high court dismissed the interim plea of the for a stay on the Union Home Ministry's recent order directing to probe the case related to the knife attack on at in October last year.

In its petition, the also sought to quash the order for (NIA) probe.

The government, which has refused to co-operate with and had not handed over the case documents, contended that the state police's investigation into the case was almost complete.

Entrusting the case to the NIA at this stage was not proper, it submitted.

The also sought a stay on the special court's order directing it to hand over the case documents to the NIA.

Krishna Mohan, who appeared for the Centre, countered the state's argument, saying the stay petition was only to block the NIA probe.

The was refusing to hand over the case documents to the NIA despite court orders, he added.

The ASG also pointed out that handing over the case to the NIA was not the Centre's own decision but was based on a high court order.

The state government was required to co-operate with the NIA investigation as per the law, he added.

Upon hearing the arguments of both sides, the high court asked the Centre to file its counter by January 30.

The high court did not accept the state government's pleas on both counts. The Centre will file its counter by January 30 and there is no stay on NIA investigation, Reddy's told reporters.

Reddy, of opposition in the state assembly, suffered an on his left shoulder when Srinivasa Rao, a chef, attacked him with a knife inside the at on October 25.

The police registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused, while the state government constituted a special investigation team to probe the case.

The accused is currently lodged in the under judicial remand.

On January 2, had said the attack had been carried out by the accused for becoming 'famous' and there was no conspiracy.

Citing the 'findings' of the SIT, he had also said Rao was suffering from "split personality syndrome" and had no other motive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)