Jharkhand to build statues in honour of martyrs of the state:

Jharkhand marked the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Wednesday by collecting "soil" from different places of the state that produced martyrs to build statues in their honour.
Saluting Bose for his immense contribution in the freedom struggle, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, "... our brave ancestors fought against the atrocities of the British and the Mughals. We feel blissful to have the sacred soil (from the places of the martyrs in Jharkhand), which will be give the shape of statue."
Das was speaking at a function at the Morahbadi ground where soil from the places of martyrs in the state brought by the people was collected and statues would be built in their honour.
"I bow before Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his Azad Hind Fauj took on the British ...," Das said.
The state government has earmarked Rs 25 crore for constructing statues of Birsa Munda and other martyrs so that the generations next would remember their bravery, Das said.
"... the state government will make their statues and will also place their heroic history on the world screen with golden letters," Das said, adding it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who paid obeisance to Birsa Munda from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
The state government will also construct statue of martyrs of 1857 at the Birsa Munda Jail Museum, Das said.
Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat said, "I pay tributes to the martyrs. The martyrs of the state sowed valour against the British rule. With the efforts of the Central and the state governments, their statues are being constructed to honour them, for the first time.
