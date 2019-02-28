AP minister files nomination for Legislative Council election

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and three other candidates of the ruling Telugu Desam Party Thursday filed their nominations for the election to the Legislative Council.

The main opposition YSR Janga Murthy also filed his nomination for the lone Council seat the party could win.

Nomination process for the March 12 election to five Council seats under the MLAs quota, which fall vacant on March 29, ended Thursday.

While the TDP re-nominated Yanamala, it chose Duvvarapu of Visakhapatnam, B T Nayudu of Kurnool and P of district for the three other seats it could win.

Ashok Babu, a former of the AP Non-Gazetted Officers Association, joined the TDP Thursday.

Ashok met TDP at the latters riverfront residence here and thanked him for the nomination.

The former NGO then reached the Legislature and filed his nomination.

The other candidates too filed nominations successively.

Minister (Home) N China Rajappa, Ministers K Atchannaidu and K S Jawahar were present.

As only five candidates filed nominations for as many seats, the election could only be a unanimous affair but the result will formally be announced on March 5, the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Meanwhile, Naidu re-nominated for the Council seat to be nominated by the

She is also due to retire on March 29.

For the second seat to be nominated by the Governor, the TDP chose C Sivanadh Reddy of district.

Reddy is C Adinarayana Reddy's relative.

For the bypoll to the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities Constituency, the TDP has selected B Naga Jagadeeswara Rao as the party candidate.

The by-election was caused due to the death of sitting member M V V S Murthy.

