AP govt plans to issue new certificates valid for life

The (TDP)-led government is planning to introduce new date of birth, caste and place of birth certificates, which will be valid for life.

In a secretaries' meeting at the secretariat here on Friday, Chief asked officials to issue necessary government order within fifteen days. He said that the new life-long valid certificates are being issued in order to spare students the inconvenience of issuing new certificates every year.

The chief said that the date of birth certificate should be issued for life-long valuation as there would be no change and the income certificate should be issued for every four years as it is subject to change.

Punetha asked officials to place the necessary files before the cabinet meeting on January 21 for approval. of Information and Public Relations Ramanjaneyulu hailed the decision, saying that the decision of the would provide great relief to people.

The directed officials to act in coordination with of the Bhavan at to secure the release of funds due from the central government.

Bhavan confirmed that efforts are underway to get the release of funds from the central government during the parliamentary session in the first week of February.

Several secretaries said that people are expressing happiness over the services of e-Pragati and They praised the efforts of secretary N Srikant for the success of online services.

Various issues, including training programme for staff, engineering works, HR policy, service rules, rural water supply, police depart, mid-day meal scheme, skill development programmes and others, were also discussed during the secretaries' meeting.

